Israel to launch Sponge Bomb attack on Hamas

|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Sponge Bombs Attack On Hamas: After Hamas' attack on Israel, Israel is seen continuously attacking Hamas targets. Today it has been 22 days since the war, but Israel's attacks on Gaza are still not stopping. After the rocket-missile attacks, Israel has now intensified ground attacks. Meanwhile, Israel has now made a new strategy to attack Hamas. Now Israel will attack Hamas with sponge bombs. Know in detail in this report what is sponge bomb and how deadly is it?
