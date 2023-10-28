trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680890
Israeli ambassador gets furious during voting against War

|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Israel At UN: Voting took place in UNGA regarding the war between Israel and Hamas. Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan became angry when the vote came against him in this voting and raised questions on the United Nations itself.
