Israeli Army launches airstrikes on 750 locations in Gaza

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Israel Aistrikes In Gaza: The war between Israel and Hamas continues for the 7th day. The Israeli army carried out airstrikes on 750 targets in Gaza last night. Know what has happened so far.
PM Modi's first statement on Israel-Hamas war
play icon2:19
PM Modi's first statement on Israel-Hamas war
Israel has instructed 11 lakh Palestinian citizens to go to the south
play icon1:23
Israel has instructed 11 lakh Palestinian citizens to go to the south
play icon2:1
"Very New Experience" R. Praggnanandhaa On Competing At Asian Games
PM Modi address P20 Summit after inauguration
play icon9:58
PM Modi address P20 Summit after inauguration
Israeli Ambassador Thrilled By Support From PM Modi And India Amid Conflict With Hamas
play icon4:42
Israeli Ambassador Thrilled By Support From PM Modi And India Amid Conflict With Hamas

