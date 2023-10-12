trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674375
Israeli Army makes huge claim, 'ISIS flag found at the site of Hamas attack'

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Latest Update: The Israeli Army has made a huge claim amid the war with Hamas. Israel says, 'ISIS flag found at the site of Hamas attack'.
Hamas clarifies after Israel's accusation
Hamas clarifies after Israel's accusation
Israel Hamas War Update: 56 countries entered Israel war!
Israel Hamas War Update: 56 countries entered Israel war!
Israel makes huge allegation on Hamas
Israel makes huge allegation on Hamas
Israel Palestine War: Iran knew Hamas would attack Israel
Israel Palestine War: Iran knew Hamas would attack Israel
Hamas Challenges Israel on 6th day of War
Hamas Challenges Israel on 6th day of War

