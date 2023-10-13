trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674821
Israeli army's tanks stepping closer to Gaza

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Israel Hamas Conflict Update: Now Israel can launch a ground attack on Gaza city at any time. Israeli defense forces equipped with tanks are gathering on the country's southern border with Gaza. Meanwhile, the Israeli Army on Friday had asked all citizens to leave Gaza City.
