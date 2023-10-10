trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673459
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahoo reviews situation after Hamas Attack

|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Netanyahu On Israel Hamas Conflict: The war continues between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Israeli PM Netanyahu has reviewed the damage caused by the war.
