Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues huge warning to Hezbollah

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah: Even on the 17th day of the war, Israel's attacks on Hamas are not stopping. Meanwhile, the Israeli PM issued a warning to Hezbollah and said, 'Listen with open ears, if Hezbollah jumps, there will be a second Lebanon war.'
Israel-Hamas Conflict underway for 17th Day today
play icon8:36
Israel-Hamas Conflict underway for 17th Day today
PM Netanyahu holds meeting with War Cabinet
play icon4:48
PM Netanyahu holds meeting with War Cabinet
Israel launches heavy attacks on Lebanon
play icon1:25
Israel launches heavy attacks on Lebanon
Hezbollah releases a new video message, gives big threat to Israel
play icon5:21
Hezbollah releases a new video message, gives big threat to Israel
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 23rd October 2023
play icon10:57
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 23rd October 2023

Trending Videos

