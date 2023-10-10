trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673195
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns Hamas amid Conflict

Oct 10, 2023
Israel Vs Hamas Today: Israel has intensified attacks on Hamas. Israel retaliated and destroyed about 150 Hamas positions in 3 hours. Meanwhile, a new warning from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has come to light. Know in detail what he said in this report.
