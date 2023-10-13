trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674761
Israeli tanks moving rapidly towards Gaza, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Israel Palestine War: Zee News has reached Gaza border amid Israel-Hamas war. During this time, a very scary picture is emerging. See in this report how Israeli army tanks are seen moving towards Gaza. Watch exclusive picture.
