Jamil Maqsood sides with people of PoK over digital census; opposes Pak’s ‘transparency’ claims at UNHRC

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Siding with the people of PoK on them opposing the digital census over their fear of ‘loosing local identity and demography’, UKPNP Central Secretary for Foreign Affairs Committee Jamil Maqsood on March 20 in Switzerland’s Geneva alleged Pakistan of lying and white washing the international opinion on ‘transparency’ and more.