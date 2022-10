Joe Biden furious over OPEC+ decision, says 'No plans' to meet Saudi in G20 meet

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

United States President Joe Biden has “no plans” to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at next month’s G20 summit in Indonesia, a senior US official says, as tensions over the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production continue to reverberate.