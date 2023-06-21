NewsVideos
videoDetails

Joe Biden raging on Jinping amid Modi's America tour

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
America's big statement has come out about the President of China, Joe Biden, calling Xi Jinping a dictator, said that the dictator was upset when he came to know about the espionage, the US had shot down a spy balloon.

All Videos

BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
play icon0:57
BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
play icon2:37
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
play icon5:28
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
play icon3:49
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
play icon0:44
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued

Trending Videos

BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
play icon0:57
BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
play icon2:37
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
play icon5:28
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
play icon3:49
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
play icon0:44
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
biden calls xi jinping,PM Modi US visit,joe biden xi jinping,biden dials xi jinping,biden xi jinping,biden xi jingping,Biden,biden calls xi jinping dictator,xi jinping joe biden,biden calls xi jinping a dictator,biden called xi jinping dictator,biden meets xi jinping,biden xi jinping meeting,joe biden meets xi jinping,biden calls xi dictator,biden calls xi a dictator,biden xi jinping phone call,President Joe Biden,President Biden,America Vs China,