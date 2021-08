Joe Biden's address to the world, says - No option but to leave Kabul

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that US military personnel enabled the 'extraordinary success of the mission' in Afghanistan. He said thousands of troops and diplomats "risked their lives" to get people on board planes and out of Afghanistan. Biden hailed the success of the US airlift of more than 120,000 civilians from Afghanistan, a day after the last US troops left the nation.