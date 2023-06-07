videoDetails

Joint commitment from India, UK for an ambitious FTA, says British acting High Commissioner Christina Scott

| Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

British Acting High Commissioner to India, Christina Scott on June 06 said that while the tenth round of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations is ongoing, there is a 'joint commitment' from both the United Kingdom and India to double the amount of trade between the two countries by 2030. “This weekend in Delhi, we are having the 10th round of negotiations. What is clear is that there is a joint commitment from both governments to double the amount of trade between our two counties by 2030. I really hope that the negotiating teams are cracking on with that this week so that we can agree on a modern, forward-looking and ambitious FTA that will benefit both countries,” said the Acting High Commissioner.