'Just let people die,' Rishi Sunak Stated During Covid-19, Diary Entry Surprises UK

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was quoted as saying the government should "just let people die" during the Covid-19 pandemic rather than impose a second national lockdown, the inquiry into how Britain handled the crisis heard on Monday.
