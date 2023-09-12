trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661572
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Justin Trudeau Faces Heat After A Humiliating G20 Summit In India | Canada | G20 Summit | PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
After facing stern words from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is now encountering backlash in his home country over his treatment at the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chandigarh: North India's First 'Aquarium Tunnel' opens at Chandigarh Sea World Carnival
play icon1:53
Chandigarh: North India's First 'Aquarium Tunnel' opens at Chandigarh Sea World Carnival
Gita Gopinath, Deputy MD of IMF Revisits Her College In Delhi, Meets Her Teachers
play icon2:2
Gita Gopinath, Deputy MD of IMF Revisits Her College In Delhi, Meets Her Teachers
Sudhanshu Trivedi said- A feeling of immense generosity is visible in our religion.
play icon9:49
Sudhanshu Trivedi said- A feeling of immense generosity is visible in our religion.
Ravi Shankar Prasad asked questions to Sonia Gandhi on insulting Sanatan
play icon8:57
Ravi Shankar Prasad asked questions to Sonia Gandhi on insulting Sanatan
Plan to merge POK with India 'ready'...Pakistan trembles!
play icon5:34
Plan to merge POK with India 'ready'...Pakistan trembles!

Trending Videos

Chandigarh: North India's First 'Aquarium Tunnel' opens at Chandigarh Sea World Carnival
play icon1:53
Chandigarh: North India's First 'Aquarium Tunnel' opens at Chandigarh Sea World Carnival
Gita Gopinath, Deputy MD of IMF Revisits Her College In Delhi, Meets Her Teachers
play icon2:2
Gita Gopinath, Deputy MD of IMF Revisits Her College In Delhi, Meets Her Teachers
Sudhanshu Trivedi said- A feeling of immense generosity is visible in our religion.
play icon9:49
Sudhanshu Trivedi said- A feeling of immense generosity is visible in our religion.
Ravi Shankar Prasad asked questions to Sonia Gandhi on insulting Sanatan
play icon8:57
Ravi Shankar Prasad asked questions to Sonia Gandhi on insulting Sanatan
Plan to merge POK with India 'ready'...Pakistan trembles!
play icon5:34
Plan to merge POK with India 'ready'...Pakistan trembles!