"Justin Trudeau Needs To Come Clean" The World Wants Proof, Not Nonsensical Charges Levelled Against India

|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
India-Canada relationship is at an all-time low after Canadian PM Trudeau’s absurd allegations against India. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has outrightly rejected the Canadian Govt’s claim and called the allegations “absurd and motivated”.
