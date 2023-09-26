trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667379
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Justin Trudueau's Plane Had Cocaine' Claims Former Indian Diplomat Deepak Vohra | India-Canada

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has returned to Canada from India, and his return has been eventful. During the G20 summit, he faced criticism and challenges from various world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Joe Biden, and Rishi Sunak. These interactions at the G20 summit appeared to be contentious and confrontational.
Follow Us

All Videos

Waheeda Rahman to receive Life Time Achievement Award
play icon3:40
Waheeda Rahman to receive Life Time Achievement Award
Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice For Wanted Khalistani Leader Karanvir Singh
play icon3:9
Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice For Wanted Khalistani Leader Karanvir Singh
PoK Political activists raises Pakistan Go Back slogans in Geneva
play icon11:11
PoK Political activists raises Pakistan Go Back slogans in Geneva
ED Raids at Minister Rajendra Yadav house in Mid Day Meal Scam Case
play icon4:47
ED Raids at Minister Rajendra Yadav house in Mid Day Meal Scam Case
Jaishankar will say... Canada-Khalistan will break the back of Pakistan!
play icon0:48
Jaishankar will say... Canada-Khalistan will break the back of Pakistan!

Trending Videos

Waheeda Rahman to receive Life Time Achievement Award
play icon3:40
Waheeda Rahman to receive Life Time Achievement Award
Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice For Wanted Khalistani Leader Karanvir Singh
play icon3:9
Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice For Wanted Khalistani Leader Karanvir Singh
PoK Political activists raises Pakistan Go Back slogans in Geneva
play icon11:11
PoK Political activists raises Pakistan Go Back slogans in Geneva
ED Raids at Minister Rajendra Yadav house in Mid Day Meal Scam Case
play icon4:47
ED Raids at Minister Rajendra Yadav house in Mid Day Meal Scam Case
Jaishankar will say... Canada-Khalistan will break the back of Pakistan!
play icon0:48
Jaishankar will say... Canada-Khalistan will break the back of Pakistan!