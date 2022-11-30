Kasam Samvidhan Ki: India's 'Kashmir Policy' is a SuperHit!

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

Al Qaeda, one of the most dreaded terrorist organizations of the world, has accepted that Kashmir is now an integral part of India. Al Qaeda has accepted that after the removal of Article 370, the Government of India has got success in Kashmir. Al Qaeda has given this statement venting its anger on the Pakistani army. Describing the Pakistani army as cowards, Al Qaeda said that because of them terrorists are decreasing in Kashmir. Along with this, he also said that India is now getting success in Kashmir.