Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pakistan jealous from the G20 in Kashmir!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 12:58 AM IST

There is no flour in Pakistan's own house, yet it throws stones in the neighborhood. Pakistani hand has been exposed behind the attack in Poonch. The conspiracy is clear that Pakistan wants the G-20 meeting not to be held in Srinagar next month.