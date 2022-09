Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The 'Pakistani' picture of radicalism!

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 01:12 AM IST

In Britain, Pakistan conspired to target Hindus in the name of religion and to some extent it was successful in carrying out its plans. Violent clashes broke out between Hindu and Muslim protesters on Saturday and Sunday in the UK's Leicester city, about 150 km from London. Watch our special show 'Kasam Samvidhan Ki'.