NewsVideos

Khabren Khatakhat: G20 Summit – PM Modi will go to Bali today

|Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:09 AM IST
In the Segment Khabren Khatakhat, you will find the top headlines of the day. This segment is a part of Zee News' important bulletin which covers all the latest news stories.

All Videos

Videsh Superfast: Big explosion in Istanbul, 6 killed
1:13
Videsh Superfast: Big explosion in Istanbul, 6 killed
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem
16:50
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem
Sapna Choudhary लट्ठ गाड़कर बैठ गईं दरवाजे के आगे, वजह कर देगी हैरान- देखें Viral Video
0:37
Sapna Choudhary लट्ठ गाड़कर बैठ गईं दरवाजे के आगे, वजह कर देगी हैरान- देखें Viral Video
Namaste India: Special report on Pink Warriors from Ekta Nagar, Gujarat
3:57
Namaste India: Special report on Pink Warriors from Ekta Nagar, Gujarat
Namaste India: Congress fighting for existence - BJP
5:10
Namaste India: Congress fighting for existence - BJP

Trending Videos

1:13
Videsh Superfast: Big explosion in Istanbul, 6 killed
16:50
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem
0:37
Sapna Choudhary लट्ठ गाड़कर बैठ गईं दरवाजे के आगे, वजह कर देगी हैरान- देखें Viral Video
3:57
Namaste India: Special report on Pink Warriors from Ekta Nagar, Gujarat
5:10
Namaste India: Congress fighting for existence - BJP
Zee News 50,news 10 zee,news 50 zee,zee top news,One News,news 50 zee news,zee news 50 khabar,zee top 50 news,News 50,non stop news zee news,Hindi News,hindi news update,latest hindi news,zee hindi news,zee top 50 news today,Zee fast news,Top news today,Top news,Non stop news,zee top 10 news hindi,top 50 news of today in hindi,khabren khatakhat,khjabren khatakhat zee news,PM Modi,Yogi,Mumbai,ATS,Terror attack,Bali,G20 summit,