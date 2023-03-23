videoDetails

Khalistan: Tricolour flies high over Indian High Commission in London amid Khalistani protests

| Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

In response to Khalistani protest, staff of Indian High Commission have upped their ante against separatists in London. A giant tricolour was put up by the Indian High Commission team atop the building amid the demonstration. Khalistani radicals on March 22 staged anti-India protests once again outside the Indian High Commission in London. However, the protesters raising “Khalistan Zindabaad” slogans were restricted due to barricading. Metropolitan Police guarded the Indian High Commission from the pro-Khalistani radicals. On March 19, Khalistani radicals in large numbers protested and vandalised India’s flag at the Indian HC.