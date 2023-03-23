NewsVideos
videoDetails

Khalistan: Tricolour flies high over Indian High Commission in London amid Khalistani protests

|Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
In response to Khalistani protest, staff of Indian High Commission have upped their ante against separatists in London. A giant tricolour was put up by the Indian High Commission team atop the building amid the demonstration. Khalistani radicals on March 22 staged anti-India protests once again outside the Indian High Commission in London. However, the protesters raising “Khalistan Zindabaad” slogans were restricted due to barricading. Metropolitan Police guarded the Indian High Commission from the pro-Khalistani radicals. On March 19, Khalistani radicals in large numbers protested and vandalised India’s flag at the Indian HC.

All Videos

Mumbai: Team of 6 members reaches to demolish illegal dargah in Mahim
6:7
Mumbai: Team of 6 members reaches to demolish illegal dargah in Mahim
Another Big Revelation on Khalistani Supporter Amritpal Singh
3:21
Another Big Revelation on Khalistani Supporter Amritpal Singh
Umesh Pal Case: Know connection of 8 Police Personnels with Atiq Ahmed
1:21
Umesh Pal Case: Know connection of 8 Police Personnels with Atiq Ahmed
BJP issues whip to MPs, instructs them to be present in Lok Sabha
0:53
BJP issues whip to MPs, instructs them to be present in Lok Sabha
Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Gujarat from Delhi to appear in Surat Court
6:41
Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Gujarat from Delhi to appear in Surat Court

Trending Videos

6:7
Mumbai: Team of 6 members reaches to demolish illegal dargah in Mahim
3:21
Another Big Revelation on Khalistani Supporter Amritpal Singh
1:21
Umesh Pal Case: Know connection of 8 Police Personnels with Atiq Ahmed
0:53
BJP issues whip to MPs, instructs them to be present in Lok Sabha
6:41
Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Gujarat from Delhi to appear in Surat Court