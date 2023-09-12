trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661218
Kim Jong-un To Meet Vladimir Putin As Russia Seeks Closer Military Ties With North Korea

|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Kim Jong Un plans to travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and discuss the possibility of supplying Moscow with weapons for the war in Ukraine, as Russia says it is seeking closer military ties with North Korea
