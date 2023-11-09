trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686140
Know Qatar's new diplomacy against Hamas

Nov 09, 2023
As per sources, Qatar is holding talks regarding release of Israeli hostages captured by Hamas. If these talks went successfully, then Hamas can release 10 to 15 Israeli hostages in a day or two.
Trucks enter in Delhi despite ban
Play Icon10:28
Trucks enter in Delhi despite ban
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 9th November 2023
Play Icon8:53
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 9th November 2023
BJP MLAs demands Nitish Kumar's Resignation over his controversial remark
Play Icon7:34
BJP MLAs demands Nitish Kumar's Resignation over his controversial remark
14 Pakistanis arrested in Spain on charges of terrorist activities
Play Icon0:44
14 Pakistanis arrested in Spain on charges of terrorist activities
5 MIN 25 KHABAR: PM Modi addressed public meeting in Satna
Play Icon3:28
5 MIN 25 KHABAR: PM Modi addressed public meeting in Satna

