Know what happened till now on 11th Day of Israel Hamas Conflict

|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
The war between Israel and Hamas has been going on for the last 10 days. Today is the 11th day of the war. Many countries have also started working at the diplomatic level to stop the war. But Israel is still hell-bent on teaching Hamas a lesson.
Israel attack leads to rapid increase in Gaza's Death
play icon5:23
Israel attack leads to rapid increase in Gaza's Death
Another video of Hamas terrorist revealed
play icon1:4
Another video of Hamas terrorist revealed
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in China
play icon5:34
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in China
Shocking event during Antony Blinken's visit to Israel
play icon0:44
Shocking event during Antony Blinken's visit to Israel
Britain comes into action amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
play icon1:15
Britain comes into action amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

