Know what special preparations are done for PM Modi's Dinner in White House

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Modi In USA: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a US tour from June 21 to June 24. During this, Modi will go to Joe Biden's dinner party at the White House as a guest today. Regarding this, the wife of the American President has made special arrangements for PM Modi, in which special preparations have been made for pure vegetarian and delicious dishes.

Massive Fire breaks out in Gujarat's Rajkot Factory
2:9
Massive Fire breaks out in Gujarat's Rajkot Factory
Politics intensifies on Uddhav Thackeray's poster in Mumbai
1:9
Politics intensifies on Uddhav Thackeray's poster in Mumbai
Asus ROG Flow X13 Review: Is This The Best Convertible Gaming 'Tablet'?
8:15
Asus ROG Flow X13 Review: Is This The Best Convertible Gaming 'Tablet'?
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari controversial speech, what did he say on PM Modi?
1:36
 RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari controversial speech, what did he say on PM Modi?
Uproar over removal of encroachment of temple in Delhi's Mandawali when women clashed with police
11:20
Uproar over removal of encroachment of temple in Delhi's Mandawali when women clashed with police

