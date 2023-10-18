trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676874
Know who is behind Hamas Hospital Attack

Oct 18, 2023
Israel Hamas War Update: The war between Israel and Gaza continues, both are attacking each other. Meanwhile, Hamas has blamed Israel for the attack on Gaza City Hospital. On the allegation against him, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the attack was caused by a Hamas rocket.
