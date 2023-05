videoDetails

Lahore city engulfed in flames...Police firing furiously on PTI workers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has expressed the possibility of his assassination. So on the other hand tremendous anger of PTI workers is being seen on the streets. PTI workers set a police vehicle on fire in Lahore city.