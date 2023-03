videoDetails

Lahore HC orders Imran Khan to appear in Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan can be arrested at any time in Toshakhana Case. Lahore court issued an order for Imran to appear in court. Along with this, Imran and his supporters were also reprimanded by the court.