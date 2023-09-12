trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661223
Libya Storm Breaking: Destructive storm Daniel causes huge devastation in Libya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Authorities in eastern Libya said at least 2,000 people were killed and thousands more were missing after a massive flood ripped through the city of Derna following a heavy storm and rain. Ahmed Mismari, the spokesperson for the Libyan National Army (LNA) that controls eastern Libya, said in a televised news conference that the disaster came after dams above Derna had collapsed, "sweeping whole neighbourhoods with their residents into the sea".
