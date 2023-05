videoDetails

Major attack on Frontier Corps camp, 2 attackers killed in retaliatory firing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

A case of intermittent firing has come to light in the Frontier Corps camp of Balochistan. Two attackers have been killed in retaliatory firing. At the same time, many attackers have been surrounded in the building.