News
Videos
videoDetails
Major suicide attack in Pakistan, more than 10 killed in the blast
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 24, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
Suicide attack in Swat, Pakistan. The attack was on a police station in Swat. More than 10 died in the blast, more than 50 people were injured.
