videoDetails

Makha Bucha Day: 100,000 lanterns illuminate Thai temple in Pathum Thani

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

A total of 100,000 lit candles illuminated the Thai temple in Pathum Thani. This was done to pay tribute Lord Buddha on Makha Bucha Day. The grand celebration has happened for the first time since a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19.