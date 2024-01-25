trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713713
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Opposed for Anti India Stance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is under attack over his anti-India stance. Opposition parties have targeted Mohamed Muizzu and described India as an important partner. At the same time, they also expressed concern over the increasing proximity with China.

