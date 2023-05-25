NewsVideos
Massive fire broke out in a 7-storey building in Sydney, relief work underway

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Sydney Building Fire: Shocking news has come from Australia. A massive fire broke out in a 7-storey building located in Sydney's Surry Hills area. Due to the fire, the upper parts of the building have been destroyed. Know in detail what is the current situation in this report.

