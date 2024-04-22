Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Massive shooting incident in America's Tennessee

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
As per latest reports, A Massive shooting incident has been reported in America's Tennessee. About 2 people have died in this incident.

All Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon11:56
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know all about Hanuman Janmotsav?
Play Icon06:31
Know all about Hanuman Janmotsav?
Know your horoscope from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:21
Know your horoscope from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
India made missile deal with Israel
Play Icon17:42
India made missile deal with Israel
Congress made a big announcement regarding CAA
Play Icon40:15
Congress made a big announcement regarding CAA

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon11:56
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know all about Hanuman Janmotsav?
play icon6:31
Know all about Hanuman Janmotsav?
Know your horoscope from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:21
Know your horoscope from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
India made missile deal with Israel
play icon17:42
India made missile deal with Israel
Congress made a big announcement regarding CAA
play icon40:15
Congress made a big announcement regarding CAA