News

Military officials announce coup in Burkina Faso

|Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
In Burkina Faso, the military took control of the state broadcaster late Friday and announced a military coup to oust President-elect Lieutenant Colonel Paul Henry Sandogo Damiba.

