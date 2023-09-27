trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667703
Namaste from Bharat! EAM S Jaishankar takes centrestage at 78th UN General Assembly Session

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 26 addressed at 78th United Nations General Assembly Session. He said that the outcomes at the G20 Summit held in New Delhi earlier this month have great significance for the international community and the African Union became a permanent member of the forum at India’s initiative. Addressing the 78th United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar said India began its G20 presidency by convening the Voice of the Global South Summit, recognising that growth and development must focus on the most vulnerable.
