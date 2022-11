Namaste India: Decision on next Pak Army chief being made in London

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

There is a stir in Pakistan regarding the new Army Chief and Imran Khan is refusing to choose the new Army Chief of Pakistan. Recently, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan targeted Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif and said, 'Decisions are being taken for Pakistan in London'.