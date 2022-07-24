Namaste India: Fire broke out in Texas, America, video went viral on social media

The video of the fire in Texas, America is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Suddenly the wind turbine caught fire after being struck by lightning. After which the people around started making videos of him.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

