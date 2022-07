Namaste India: Fire raging in California, USA

A formidable form of fire is being seen in different places in California, USA. This fire has not been controlled so far. This fire broke out for the third time in the last two weeks. See full report.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

