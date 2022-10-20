NewsVideos

Namaste India: Kashmiri doctor treats Pakistani girl

|Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
A Kashmiri doctor forced to leave home due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has given new life to a Pakistani girl. Watch this report

