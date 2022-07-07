NewsVideos

Namaste India: Sri Lankan government failed to deal with the economic crisis

Sri Lankan government failed to deal with the economic crisis. Due to the shortage of petrol, cycling has become a compulsion. At the same time, people are protesting against the government in Sri Lanka. In view of the demonstration, the police fired tear gas shells at the protesters.

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
