trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680349
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nasa Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence, Mars Was Once A 'Planet Of Rivers'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
NASA has found more evidence that points towards the existence of life on Mars… once upon a time. A team of researchers examining data collected by NASA's curiosity has deduced that the planet in ancient times had a huge network of rivers flowing with life-giving water. They have published their findings in Geophysical Research Letters.
Follow Us

All Videos

US: At Least 22 Killed, Dozens Wounded After Mass Shootings In Maine
play icon3:10
US: At Least 22 Killed, Dozens Wounded After Mass Shootings In Maine
Mumbai: Nora Fatehi Looks Drool-Worthy In Classic Blue Co-ord Set
play icon0:45
Mumbai: Nora Fatehi Looks Drool-Worthy In Classic Blue Co-ord Set
Mouni Roy Raises Mercury In All-black Look In Mumbai
play icon0:52
Mouni Roy Raises Mercury In All-black Look In Mumbai
Bhumi Pednekar Exudes Girl-next-door Charm, Oozes Oomph In All-black Outfit
play icon0:43
Bhumi Pednekar Exudes Girl-next-door Charm, Oozes Oomph In All-black Outfit
Big attack by Israel, 46 terrorists of Hezbollah killed
play icon0:58
Big attack by Israel, 46 terrorists of Hezbollah killed

Trending Videos

US: At Least 22 Killed, Dozens Wounded After Mass Shootings In Maine
play icon3:10
US: At Least 22 Killed, Dozens Wounded After Mass Shootings In Maine
Mumbai: Nora Fatehi Looks Drool-Worthy In Classic Blue Co-ord Set
play icon0:45
Mumbai: Nora Fatehi Looks Drool-Worthy In Classic Blue Co-ord Set
Mouni Roy Raises Mercury In All-black Look In Mumbai
play icon0:52
Mouni Roy Raises Mercury In All-black Look In Mumbai
Bhumi Pednekar Exudes Girl-next-door Charm, Oozes Oomph In All-black Outfit
play icon0:43
Bhumi Pednekar Exudes Girl-next-door Charm, Oozes Oomph In All-black Outfit
Big attack by Israel, 46 terrorists of Hezbollah killed
play icon0:58
Big attack by Israel, 46 terrorists of Hezbollah killed
Life on Mars,Mars,Water,Earth,NASA,