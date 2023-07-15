trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636033
NASA's James Webb Telescope Discovers 1st Ever 'Dark Stars'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
NASA’s James Webb Telescope has caught a glimpse of possible first-ever ‘dark stars’. Stars powered with dark matter still need proof. But this could reveal clues about the nature of one of the universe’s great mysteries.
