Netanyahu makes big statement on war in Israeli Parliament

|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Netanyahu on Hamas: The war between Israel and Hamas is not stopping. Meanwhile, in the Israeli Parliament, Benjamin Netanyahu has said many big things regarding the war with Hamas. Know in detail what Netanyahu said in this report.
Trending Videos

