New King Prince Charles to be crowned after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Prince Charles Is Now King After Queen Elizabeth’s Death. Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. New King Prince Charles to be crowned after Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Prince Charles Is Now King After Queen Elizabeth’s Death. Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. New King Prince Charles to be crowned after Queen Elizabeth's funeral.