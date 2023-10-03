trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670395
Nijjar Killing Row: India Tells Canada To Withdraw Dozens Of Diplomats

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Indian government has told Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomats from the country. This comes amid the rift between the two countries over killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Ottawa has been told by New Delhi that it must repatriate roughly 40 diplomats by Oct 10.
