No phone number required; X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
New feature to update on ‘X’, Elon Musk tweeted about the upcoming updates coming on X. Video and Audio calling will soon be available on the social media platform. According to Elon Musk’s tweet users don’t even need to have a phone number to call. The update is available on all the devices whether iOS, Android or PC.
